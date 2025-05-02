Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

