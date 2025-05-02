Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PROG by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in PROG by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $26.65 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $684.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

