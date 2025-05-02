Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $21.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

