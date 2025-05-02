Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,967 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

