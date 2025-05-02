Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

NYSE PATH opened at $11.86 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.04.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

