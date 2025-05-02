Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPME. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $111.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $331.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.98.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.