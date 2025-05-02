Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 191.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

HYT opened at $9.59 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

