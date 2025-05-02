Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $704.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

