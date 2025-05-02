Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $976,000 in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $97,508.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,887,866.61. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,537.44. This trade represents a 50.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,744 shares of company stock worth $4,685,294 in the last three months. 13.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $31.15 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

