Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,664 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HCI Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI opened at $145.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $151.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

