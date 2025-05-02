Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,097 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

