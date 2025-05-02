Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,075 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $178,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $11.82 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 761,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This trade represents a 3.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 94,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,047 in the last ninety days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

