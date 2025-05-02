Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,035 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $11,170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,416,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Shares of TENB opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

