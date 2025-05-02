Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,541 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,541 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,763,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 432,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,347 shares in the company, valued at $213,085.95. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

