Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,931 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,106,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $21,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 222,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,431,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,280,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $5,784,000.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $297,492.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,721. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $163,501.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,917.82. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,027. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RNA opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

