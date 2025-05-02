Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,021 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $955.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

