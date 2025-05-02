Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,004 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.