Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 891.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,115.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

