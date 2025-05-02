Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for VSE FY2025 Earnings

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the construction company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

VSE Trading Up 2.2 %

VSEC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.32.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the first quarter worth about $19,671,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in VSE by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $8,522,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

