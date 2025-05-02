Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OCFC Q2 Earnings

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $973.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

