Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Q3 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.42.

TSE:TRP opened at C$69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.95. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$44.84 and a 12 month high of C$70.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

In other news, Director Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,239.52. Also, Director Danika Yeager acquired 1,817 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.23 per share, with a total value of C$125,784.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,287 shares of company stock worth $842,568 and have sold 145,977 shares worth $9,810,511. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

