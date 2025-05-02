Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,209,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,942,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,625,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 213,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

