F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America raised their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.56.

F5 stock opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.38 and its 200-day moving average is $261.65. F5 has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

