Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$2,700.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FFH. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,310.71.

TSE:FFH opened at C$2,154.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$1,425.00 and a 1-year high of C$2,168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2,031.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,969.39.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian David Young sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,934.05, for a total transaction of C$6,453,923.52. Also, Director Jonathan Godown sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,989.23, for a total transaction of C$99,461.43. Insiders have sold a total of 6,692 shares of company stock worth $13,277,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

