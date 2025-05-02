Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 228.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 150,017 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $113,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

