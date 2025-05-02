Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David Kennon Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 385,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of FIDI stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

