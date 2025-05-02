Financial Survey: PPL (NYSE:PPL) & TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TXNM Energy and PPL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 PPL 0 2 7 1 2.90

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $53.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. PPL has a consensus target price of $36.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than TXNM Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26% PPL 10.49% 8.88% 3.11%

Dividends

This table compares TXNM Energy and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TXNM Energy pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TXNM Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TXNM Energy and PPL”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 2.50 $88.35 million $2.67 19.88 PPL $8.46 billion 3.15 $888.00 million $1.21 29.81

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. TXNM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PPL beats TXNM Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.