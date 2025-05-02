Financial Survey: Security Bancorp (SCYT) vs. Its Peers

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.21, indicating that their average stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp $17.22 million $3.27 million 7.41 Security Bancorp Competitors $923.31 million $298.86 million -0.72

Dividends

Security Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp. Security Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Security Bancorp pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 38.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Security Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Security Bancorp Competitors 8.50% 4.79% 0.54%

Summary

Security Bancorp rivals beat Security Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Security Bancorp Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending. In addition, the company provides financial services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

