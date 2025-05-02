First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $52.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as low as $46.51 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 1176714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after buying an additional 1,903,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,489,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,294,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 675,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,640,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 553,567 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

