First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.81.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

