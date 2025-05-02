First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $190.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

