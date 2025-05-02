First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,468,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FICS opened at $38.27 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $193.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

