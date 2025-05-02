Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 306.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 4,017.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Flotek Industries to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $7.24 on Friday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

