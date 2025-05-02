Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.03 million, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julian Nebreda bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,889.25. The trade was a 24.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,301 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $15,118,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,113,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Fluence Energy by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 747,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 610,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.