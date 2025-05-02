Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FHTX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

FHTX stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.