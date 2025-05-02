Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $81.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.92.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

NYSE:FTV opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. Fortive has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,585.65. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $583,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $412,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortive by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,566 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,500,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

