Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s (FBRT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRTFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 84.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $950.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Barclays PLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

