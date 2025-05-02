Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

FELE stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

