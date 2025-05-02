Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $154,488.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,622.10. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $52,291.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,263.10. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $498,042. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Freshworks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Freshworks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Freshworks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

