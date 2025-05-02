FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Bit Digital Issued By B. Riley

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a report released on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

BTBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bit Digital

Bit Digital Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of BTBT opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $378.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bit Digital by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 177,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 81.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.