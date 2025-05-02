FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Equifax Issued By William Blair

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Monday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $7.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.45. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EFX opened at $260.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.19. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

