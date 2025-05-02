FY2025 Earnings Forecast for WVE Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.