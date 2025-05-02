FY2025 EPS Forecast for Glacier Bancorp Lifted by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBCI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.