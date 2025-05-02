FY2025 EPS Forecast for Heritage Commerce Reduced by Analyst

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

HTBK stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $559.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 771.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,302,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

