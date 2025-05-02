FY2026 EPS Estimate for Targa Resources Decreased by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $9.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.82. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.11 and a 200 day moving average of $188.12. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 22,699.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,112,000 after purchasing an additional 924,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,372,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.