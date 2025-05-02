FY2026 EPS Estimates for Cameco Increased by Analyst

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 43.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 89.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank increased its position in Cameco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

