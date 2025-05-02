FY2026 EPS Estimates for uniQure Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, April 21st. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $811.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $107,407.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,441.70. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,711.60. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

