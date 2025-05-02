Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Gecina Price Performance

GECFF stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $88.16 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67.

Gecina Company Profile

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

