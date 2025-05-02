Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,122 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 134,397.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Medical

In other news, major shareholder Larson Family Inve Irrevocable purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,527,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,890. This represents a 1.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $11,552 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

