Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Aspiring Ventures LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

